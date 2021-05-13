(LEAD) Fully vaccinated S. Korean employee at Camp Humphreys tests positive for virus
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with additional cases; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- A fully vaccinated South Korean working at a U.S. military base has tested positive for the coronavirus, while an additional 10 American troops were confirmed to have the virus following their arrival here, officials said Thursday.
The employee at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Tuesday after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose, marking the third known breakthrough case among the USFK-affiliated population.
The individual last visited the base on Monday and is currently in isolation at a facility designated for coronavirus patients, according to the U.S. military.
"KDCA and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to this individual, and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individual are thoroughly cleaned," the U.S. military said in a release. KDCA stands for the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
Separately, another 10 American service members have tested positive for the virus upon their arrival here since late last month, raising the total infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 865.
USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams said earlier in the day the U.S. military has provided COVID-19 vaccines to over 17,000 South Koreans, including service members and civilian employees working with the U.S. forces so far.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
