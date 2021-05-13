'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho working on animation on humans, deepwater creatures
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Bong Joon-ho, writer-director of the Oscar-winning South Korean film "Parasite," is expected to showcase an animation on humans and deepwater creatures.
Bong, who first started working on the project in 2018, wrapped up the scenario for the animation in January, local studio 4th Creative Party said Thursday.
The piece is a full computer graphic animation that tells a story about mankind and deepwater creatures.
Bong is currently working on the script for an English-language film and is expected to release the animation after the film project.
"Parasite," a satirical thriller on the theme of wealth inequality, made South Korean history last year, winning four Oscars, including best picture, at the 92nd Academy Awards. It has collected over 50 awards from global film festivals.
