KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Q1 net profit up 89.9 pct. to 44.1 bln won
All News 14:15 May 13, 2021
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 44.1 billion won (US$39 million), up 89.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 56.4 billion won, up 108.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 28.1 percent to 321.6 billion won.
