S. Korea to lay out guidelines for AI service development
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ICT ministry said Thursday it will create guidelines and verification processes to create trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) services in a move to address potential social problems.
AI services have recently faced growing calls for more responsible development and management of the technology over concerns that the technology could harm users.
Earlier this year, an AI chatbot, created by Seoul-based startup Scatter Lab, was scrapped amid mounting criticism over its data collection process and the chatbot's use of discriminatory language against sexual minorities.
Last month, the country's data protection watchdog fined the company 103.3 million won (US$91,000) for illegally using personal information of its clients in the development and operation of the chatbot.
The Ministry of Science and ICT said it will also push for a verification system run by the private sector for AI services that meet technological and ethical standards.
The ministry said that the move will also ensure that companies notify users of the extent of the AI service's use and that it will consider additional measures that will allow users to request explanations from the AI service's actions or results.
The announcement comes after South Korea published ethical standards for AI in December last year to provide the framework for the safe use of the technology, such as ensuring human dignity and the public good.
