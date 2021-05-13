Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cardinal Yeom offers congratulations on Buddha's Birthday

All News 15:25 May 13, 2021

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, the Catholic archbishop of Seoul, on Thursday offered his congratulations to the local Buddhist community celebrating the birthday of the Buddha later this month.

In a congratulatory message sent to the Jogye Order, South Korea's largest Buddhist sect, ahead of Buddha's Birthday, which falls on next Wednesday, Yeom said he wishes the teachings of the Buddha, which have already had a great influence on the whole world, will spread more widely and help more people realize the truth.

"Our world will become more beautiful and happier if we keep away from evil, do good and purify our hearts in accordance with the Buddha's teachings," the cardinal said in the message.

This file photo provided by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul shows Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

