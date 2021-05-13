Religious groups call for int'l community to take action against Myanmar crackdown
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Religious groups in South Korea issued a joint statement on Thursday calling for the international community to take action against the ongoing violent military crackdown in Myanmar following a coup there in February.
In a joint press conference held in Seoul, the four groups demanded that the United Nations and other international entities immediately come up with and carry out measures to halt the deadly massacre carried out by the military junta in Myanmar.
The groups were the Korean Buddhist Action for Myanmar, the Won Buddhist Civil Society Network, the Franciscan Family JPIC in Korea, and the Inter-religious Climate and Ecology Network.
"The Myanmar military junta, which toppled its legitimate civilian government through a coup, has engaged in a merciless massacre of its people who have expressed their opposition," the groups said.
They explained that around 780 people have been killed and about 9,000 others have either been booked or detained by the Myanmar military. Around 50,000 people have also sought refuge in border areas near Thailand and India, according to the group.
The groups also asked that the U.N. and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations recognize Myanmar's civilian-led National Unity Government as the country's legal governing entity.
They also called for the U.N. Security Council to pass a resolution that freezes international weapons sales and corporate investments toward the nation currently under military control.
The groups also said they have collected about 5,000 signed petitions from around the world calling for the international community to step up in bringing an end to the monthslong violent crackdown in Myanmar. They plan to deliver the petitions to the U.S. and Chinese embassies in Seoul.
