Foreign investors turn to net buyers of S. Korean stocks in April
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors turned to net buyers of South Korean stocks last month, ending their four-month selling spree, data showed Friday.
Foreigners bought a net 672 billion won (US$594 million) worth of local stocks in April, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Investors from Saudi Arabia purchased a net 56.8 billion won of stocks last month, while investors from the Cayman Islands sold a net 58.2 billion won of stocks, according to the FSS.
As of end-April, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 822.4 trillion won, accounting for 30.8 percent of the country's market capitalization.
Foreigners also bought a net 3.34 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.
Their bond holdings were valued at 174 trillion won, or 8.1 percent of the total as of end-April.
