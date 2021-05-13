Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Q1 net income up 78.6 pct. to 1.05 tln won

All News 15:34 May 13, 2021

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 1.05 trillion won (US$936.3 million), up 78.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 1 trillion won, up 87.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 44.4 percent to 2.18 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!