KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 75,400 0
HyundaiMtr 229,500 UP 2,000
Daewoong 35,400 DN 1,050
SamyangFood 97,500 UP 2,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,250 DN 700
CJ CheilJedang 462,000 UP 7,500
TaekwangInd 1,200,000 UP 35,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,610 DN 50
KAL 29,500 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,260 UP 10
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 122,500 DN 3,000
ShinhanGroup 41,500 UP 650
HITEJINRO 35,350 UP 350
Yuhan 62,400 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 171,500 UP 3,000
DOOSAN 69,200 UP 2,000
DL 82,800 DN 4,700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,650 DN 400
KIA CORP. 81,800 DN 1,300
NEXENTIRE 8,670 DN 130
CHONGKUNDANG 129,000 DN 2,000
KCC 335,500 DN 18,000
SKBP 108,000 UP 500
LGInt 34,600 DN 600
DongkukStlMill 23,900 DN 2,650
Hyundai M&F INS 24,950 UP 1,050
SKNetworks 5,490 DN 90
ORION Holdings 17,900 UP 100
Hanwha 32,850 UP 800
Youngpoong 705,000 DN 40,000
HyundaiEng&Const 51,500 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,300 UP 4,000
JWPHARMA 28,400 DN 450
SK hynix 117,500 DN 2,000
DB HiTek 57,600 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 215,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,600 DN 350
Kogas 32,100 0
KG DONGBU STL 22,200 DN 1,850
BukwangPharm 20,700 DN 1,300
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
New cases rebound to over 700 amid little progress in vaccinations
-
U.S. rebuts Chinese warning for Bangladesh to stay away from 'Quad'
-
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
-
N. Korea leaves out photos of inter-Korean summit from album of leader's diplomatic activities
-
Education ministry looks at fully resuming in-person classes in fall