KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ILJIN MATERIALS 64,200 DN 1,700
HANWHA LIFE 4,215 UP 375
Daesang 30,700 UP 1,900
KEPCO E&C 40,850 UP 2,050
CJ 109,500 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 38,000 UP 3,200
COWAY 76,600 UP 6,700
LG Corp. 126,500 0
DL E&C 139,500 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,000 DN 1,500
BoryungPharm 23,050 UP 100
L&L 13,900 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,800 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 57,000 DN 3,600
Nongshim 302,500 UP 5,000
SGBC 82,500 DN 800
Hyosung 102,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE 38,000 UP 400
Binggrae 64,000 UP 2,400
GCH Corp 36,850 DN 1,600
LotteChilsung 165,000 DN 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 90,200 UP 5,400
SAMSUNG SDS 175,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,900 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 5,460 DN 200
LS 72,200 DN 2,200
GC Corp 356,500 DN 30,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,300 UP 450
POSCO 383,500 DN 15,500
GS E&C 43,450 DN 400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,750 DN 650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 602,000 DN 31,000
DB INSURANCE 51,600 UP 1,700
KPIC 267,500 DN 9,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,000 DN 200
SKC 128,500 DN 8,000
SamsungElec 78,500 DN 1,500
NHIS 13,000 DN 50
Ottogi 550,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 38,400 0
(MORE)
