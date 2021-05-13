KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SK Discovery 54,100 DN 500
KSOE 149,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,900 DN 800
OCI 116,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 55,100 DN 1,100
KorZinc 469,500 DN 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,890 0
SYC 66,200 UP 2,200
HyundaiMipoDock 89,600 DN 2,700
F&F 180,000 0
NamsunAlum 3,870 DN 95
MERITZ SECU 4,830 DN 40
HtlShilla 93,700 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 160,500 DN 4,500
Hanssem 106,500 DN 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,350 DN 300
S-Oil 95,500 DN 1,200
Mobis 277,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,250 UP 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 236,500 DN 14,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 283,000 DN 4,500
HMM 44,450 DN 3,150
S-1 79,800 DN 300
ZINUS 95,100 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 79,400 UP 1,600
Hanchem 232,000 UP 500
DWS 43,200 DN 200
HDC HOLDINGS 14,200 DN 400
IS DONGSEO 64,600 DN 400
KEPCO 23,750 DN 150
SamsungSecu 44,000 DN 1,100
Shinsegae 307,000 DN 13,000
SKTelecom 312,500 UP 2,500
SNT MOTIV 59,600 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 48,700 DN 1,100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,150 DN 50
Hanon Systems 15,950 DN 350
SK 264,000 DN 8,000
ShinpoongPharm 66,200 DN 1,500
Handsome 48,850 DN 850
(MORE)
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
New cases rebound to over 700 amid little progress in vaccinations
U.S. rebuts Chinese warning for Bangladesh to stay away from 'Quad'
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
N. Korea leaves out photos of inter-Korean summit from album of leader's diplomatic activities
Education ministry looks at fully resuming in-person classes in fall