KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 15,200 UP 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 115,500 DN 4,000
IBK 10,650 UP 400
DONGSUH 30,950 DN 50
SamsungEng 19,350 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 132,500 DN 4,000
SAMSUNG CARD 33,550 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 22,700 DN 400
KT 31,550 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL221500 DN10000
LOTTE TOUR 18,250 UP 350
LG Uplus 14,850 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 86,300 UP 2,200
KT&G 82,000 DN 600
DHICO 12,450 DN 150
Doosanfc 39,100 DN 800
LG Display 21,900 DN 800
Kangwonland 25,600 UP 100
NAVER 337,500 DN 5,500
Kakao 109,500 DN 3,500
NCsoft 841,000 DN 6,000
KIWOOM 126,000 DN 6,500
DSME 37,600 DN 1,350
DSINFRA 10,550 DN 450
DWEC 7,370 DN 60
DongwonF&B 240,000 UP 7,500
LGH&H 1,519,000 DN 11,000
LGCHEM 850,000 DN 13,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 88,800 UP 2,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,100 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 148,000 UP 1,000
Celltrion 265,000 UP 2,500
Huchems 21,900 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 147,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 91,100 DN 2,200
KIH 104,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE Himart 40,800 DN 550
GS 47,700 UP 50
CJ CGV 27,450 UP 450
LIG Nex1 38,650 DN 500
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
New cases rebound to over 700 amid little progress in vaccinations
U.S. rebuts Chinese warning for Bangladesh to stay away from 'Quad'
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
N. Korea leaves out photos of inter-Korean summit from album of leader's diplomatic activities
Education ministry looks at fully resuming in-person classes in fall