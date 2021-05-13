KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Fila Holdings 55,100 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,000 DN 7,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,850 UP 1,150
AMOREPACIFIC 290,000 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 9,830 DN 170
GS Retail 36,850 UP 150
POONGSAN 44,900 DN 2,050
KBFinancialGroup 58,800 UP 400
Hansae 25,650 DN 1,450
LG HAUSYS 104,000 DN 2,500
Youngone Corp 46,250 DN 1,950
CSWIND 69,100 DN 2,900
GKL 16,650 UP 100
KOLON IND 59,400 DN 2,500
PanOcean 7,200 DN 230
HanmiPharm 347,500 UP 4,500
Hanmi Science 74,500 UP 4,000
SK Innovation 258,000 DN 8,500
BNK Financial Group 8,160 UP 80
emart 154,500 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 189,500 DN 1,500
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY 48,050 DN 1,100
KOLMAR KOREA 57,000 UP 100
HANJINKAL 60,000 UP 700
DoubleUGames 64,800 DN 700
CUCKOO 133,500 DN 2,000
COSMAX 123,000 DN 1,000
MANDO 64,500 DN 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 866,000 UP 10,000
INNOCEAN 58,800 DN 700
Doosan Bobcat 49,300 DN 1,800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 20,650 DN 850
Netmarble 128,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS 75,000 DN 1,000
ORION 122,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,900 DN 250
BGF Retail 180,000 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 250,000 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 28,600 DN 400
WooriFinancialGroup 11,050 0
(MORE)
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
New cases rebound to over 700 amid little progress in vaccinations
U.S. rebuts Chinese warning for Bangladesh to stay away from 'Quad'
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
N. Korea leaves out photos of inter-Korean summit from album of leader's diplomatic activities
Education ministry looks at fully resuming in-person classes in fall