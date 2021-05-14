Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party rams through PM nominee confirmation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party unilaterally confirms PM nomination, oceans minister appointee voluntarily steps down (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to offer investment incentives, tax breaks to chip industry (Donga llbo)
-- Ruling party unilaterally confirms PM nomination (Seoul Shinmun)
-- As oceans minister appointee voluntarily steps down, ruling party unilaterally confirms PM nomination (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to offer investment incentives, tax breaks to chip industry (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Korean chipmakers to invest 510 tln won over 10 years (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to create world's largest chip complex (Hankyoreh)
-- Oceans minister nominee resigns amid opposition party's backlash (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korean chipmakers to invest 510 tln won over 10 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Korean chipmakers to invest 510 tln won by 2030 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Samsung ups non-memory chip investment (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul set to protect chip prowess (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't to create world's largest chip complex (Korea Times)
