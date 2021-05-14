Samsung Life Insurance Q1 net profit up 334.8 pct. to 1.11 tln won
All News 08:54 May 14, 2021
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Life Insurance Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 1.11 trillion won (US$987.9 million), up 334.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 1.33 trillion won, up 256.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 3.5 percent to 10 trillion won.
(END)
