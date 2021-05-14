Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

May 14, 2021

SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/18 Cloudy 20

Incheon 26/16 Cloudy 20

Suwon 30/15 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 30/17 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 31/16 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 31/15 Sunny 0

Gangneung 23/13 Sunny 0

Jeonju 30/16 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 31/17 Cloudy 30

Jeju 25/17 Sunny 60

Daegu 30/16 Cloudy 10

Busan 23/16 Cloudy 20

