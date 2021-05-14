Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:05 May 14, 2021
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/18 Cloudy 20
Incheon 26/16 Cloudy 20
Suwon 30/15 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 30/17 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 31/16 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 31/15 Sunny 0
Gangneung 23/13 Sunny 0
Jeonju 30/16 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 31/17 Cloudy 30
Jeju 25/17 Sunny 60
Daegu 30/16 Cloudy 10
Busan 23/16 Cloudy 20
(END)
