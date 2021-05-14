U.N. panel allows Singapore Red Cross to support North Korea's antivirus efforts
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- A U.N. Security Council panel has approved temporary sanctions exemptions for the Singapore Red Cross' project to provide North Korea with test kits and other preventive equipment against the coronavirus, its website showed Friday.
The exemptions will allow the Red Cross to donate "RT-PCR equipment, testing kits, and related items to local hospitals" in North Korea to support their anti-coronavirus efforts, according to the website of the North Korea sanctions committee.
The sanctions waiver will be in place for nine months until February 2022.
This marked the second sanctions exemptions the panel has approved this year for humanitarian aid projects for North Korea.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but maintained stringent border controls and other preventive measures against the global pandemic since early last year.
Humanitarian activities in North Korea are not banned under international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the U.N.
(END)
