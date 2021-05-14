(LEAD) KEPCO Q1 net more than doubles on low fuel costs
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) said Friday its first-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year earlier on the back of low fuel costs.
Net profit came to 118.4 billion won (US$104.8 million), compared to 53.6 billion won tallied a year earlier, the state-run firm said in its regulatory filing.
Operating profit for the January-March period reached 571.6 billion won, up 32.8 percent from a year ago, while sales fell 0.1 percent to 15.07 trillion won.
KEPCO attributed the improved performance to low fuel costs, which helped the firm to save 12.7 billion won.
The company's expenditures on the maintenance of its facilities also moved down 146.1 billion won on-year in the first quarter.
Due to the new billing system reflecting the price fluctuations in global prices of liquefied natural gas, coal and oil, KEPCO said its profit from electricity sales edged down 0.2 percent, or 26.7 billion won.
KEPCO said fuel costs may rise down the road, which is expected to weigh down the firm's future performance.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
