Moon appoints science, land ministers
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed the new ministers of science and land Friday despite controversies over their alleged ethical lapses.
The president approved the appointment of Lim Hye-sook to lead the Ministry of Science and ICT and Noh Hyeong-ouk to head the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Their tenure begins Friday, she added.
Moon is scheduled to present the two, along with new Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, with letters of appointment later in the day.
The National Assembly held confirmation hearings for Lim and Noh last week and the main opposition People Power Party called for the withdrawal of their nominations. The party claimed that they were unfit to become Cabinet members, citing allegedly unethical behavior by the nominees.
