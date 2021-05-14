Gyeonggi Gov. Lee beats former prosecutor general for 1st time in hypothetical presidential race: poll
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung has overtaken Yoon Seok-youl, the former prosecutor general, for the first time in a hypothetical two-way presidential hopeful poll released Friday.
In a survey conducted by Gallup Korea on 1,007 adults nationwide from Tuesday to Wednesday, 42 percent picked Gov. Lee, affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party (DP), as their favored candidate for the next presidential election slated for March 2022.
Yoon, who has led the presidential hopefuls' race in various polls, fell to second place, with 35.1 percent support.
The result marked the first time Lee sat at the top in a hypothetical two-way race against Yoon, considered a potential candidate for the opposition bloc, in recent polls.
Lee outweighed Yoon across all regions except for the North and South Gyeongsang provinces, a traditional stronghold of the main opposition People Power Party, and Gangwon Province.
In a companion survey by Gallup Korea measuring the popularity of potential presidential contenders across all political parties, Lee also finished first, with 23.6 percent.
Yoon came next with 19.6 percent, followed by DP Rep. Lee Nak-yon, minor opposition People's Party chief Ahn Cheol-soo and five-term independent Rep. Hong Joon-pyo, with 6.2 percent, 3.4 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.
A separate two-way race survey on the Gyeonggi governor and the former prosecutor general released Friday by Realmeter, however, showed Yoon remaining as the front-runner, suggesting that the state of the race is both extremely volatile and competitive.
In the Realmeter poll conducted on 1,012 voters from Tuesday to Wednesday, Yoon garnered 45.7 percent of support, enjoying a comfortable lead over Lee, who registered 35.5 percent support.
The former prosecutor gained more traction among those in their 60s and 50s, while Lee was strong among 40-something voters.
The latest polls had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
New cases rebound to over 700 amid little progress in vaccinations
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to emerge as No. 1 chip powerhouse with 510 tln-won investment by 2030
-
New cases above 700 for 2nd day as vaccinations again set to gather pace
-
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine heads toward final approval in S. Korea