The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 May 14, 2021
SEOUL, May. 14 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.57
2-M 0.62 0.62
3-M 0.65 0.66
6-M 0.70 0.71
12-M 0.81 0.81
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
New cases rebound to over 700 amid little progress in vaccinations
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to emerge as No. 1 chip powerhouse with 510 tln-won investment by 2030
-
New cases above 700 for 2nd day as vaccinations again set to gather pace
-
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine heads toward final approval in S. Korea