Samsung Biologics says nothing decided on Moderna vaccine production
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonahp) -- Samsung Biologics, a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, said Friday that it has not been decided yet whether it will manufacture Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccines here.
A slew of local newspapers reported that Samsung Biologics is close to signing a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) contract to manufacture the U.S. drug firm's mRNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus at plants in Songdo, west of Incheon.
"Nothing has been decided yet," Samsung Biologics said in a regulatory filing. "A public announcement will be made at the possible moment or within one month."
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is currently under review by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, with the final approval expected on May 21.
Despite the denial, market speculation runs high that Samsung Biologics may announce the deal to produce the Moderna vaccine here in line with an upcoming summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden.
The two leaders are scheduled to hold an in-person summit at the White House on May 21.
Earlier, a senior Seoul official said cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines will be a key agenda item during the summit.
Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc. denied earlier reports that the South Korean firm will manufacture its COVID-19 vaccines.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
New cases rebound to over 700 amid little progress in vaccinations
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to emerge as No. 1 chip powerhouse with 510 tln-won investment by 2030
-
New cases above 700 for 2nd day as vaccinations again set to gather pace
-
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine heads toward final approval in S. Korea