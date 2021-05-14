Hanwha Q1 net profit up 343.9 pct. to 819.9 bln won
All News 11:40 May 14, 2021
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 819.9 billion won (US$725.6 million), up 343.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 848.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 296.4 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 11.2 percent to 12.83 trillion won.
The operating profit was 135.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
