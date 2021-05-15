Seoul Int'l Garden Show features 58 gardens from 7 countries
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- The new Seoul International Garden Show has brought together 58 gardens from seven countries to be enjoyed outdoors amid the ongoing pandemic, organizers said Saturday.
The annual event, which this year added "international" to its title to reflect the participation of diverse artists and foreign nationals living in the country, kicked off Friday for a seven-day run.
The gardens are located in the neighborhoods surrounding Seoul Station in Jungnim-dong, Son Kee-chung Sports Park, Malli-dong Square and Namdaemun-ro Culture Park.
Under the theme "Link Garden, Think Life," the event features a garden designed by British landscape architect Andrew Grant, who created Singapore's Gardens by the Bay.
Grant's work, titled "The Vine's Web," is centered on a winding magenta installation in a 150-square-meter garden in Namdaemun-ro Culture Park that highlights the interconnectivity between man and nature, and city and garden, according to the Seoul metropolitan government, which organized the show.
There are also five gardens designed by the winning teams -- three from overseas and two from South Korea -- in an international competition that drew 80 contestants from 19 countries last year.
They include "The Pink Island" by Teo Hidalgo Nacher of Spain and David Vardy of Britain, and "Empathy Park" by Zeger Dalenberg of the Netherlands and Quentin Aubry of France.
The works of all five teams can be found near Son Kee-chung Sports Park.
The city government said 27 of the 58 gardens, including those by Grant and the five winning contestants, will not be dismantled after the show and left for residents to enjoy.
On Malli-dong Square, visitors can see various small gardens designed by 20 teams of expat families living in Seoul, representing 14 countries, including Mongolia, Canada, India and France.
The online portion of the show features a garden industry fair, which in previous years was held in a large venue with booths.
More than 100 local businesses will present some 600 gardening products, which the city government said coincides with growing public interest in home decorations as the pandemic confines people to their homes.
The show was initially scheduled for last October but was postponed due to enhanced COVID-19 protocols.
The city government said it decided to hold the event this month to offer some relief to citizens exhausted by the pandemic.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen tops Japanese music chart, set for Japan debut
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
S. Korea extends advisory against overseas travel amid pandemic
-
Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse
-
(LEAD) Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse
-
S. Korea expresses concerns over Israel-Palestine conflict