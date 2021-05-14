Potential Korean pitcher-batter duel looms in MLB
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fans of major leagues may be in for a treat Monday morning, with two of their own possibly meeting up for a rare pitcher-batter duel.
The St. Louis Cardinals will start South Korean left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego for the final game of a three-game series. The first pitch will be 4:08 p.m. Sunday local time, or 8:08 a.m. Monday in South Korea.
Kim is 1-0 with a 2.74 ERA in five starts. The Cardinals have won all five of Kim's starts this year.
For the Padres, South Korean utility man Kim Ha-seong may get the starting assignment at shortstop, with the regular shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.
Kim has made three consecutive starts this week. He's batting .203/.250/.270 with a home run and six RBIs in 30 games as a big league rookie.
The two Kims, not related, were both stars in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) before making the jump to the majors, and faced each other 31 times in their native country.
In those meetings, Kim Ha-seong batted 10-for-30 with a walk, four RBIs, a double and a run scored. He struck out five times and hit into one double play.
Ha-seong is currently the only active South Korean position player in the majors. Tampa Bay Rays' Choi Ji-man began the season on the injured list following right knee surgery and his return may be delayed due to recurring soreness in the same knee.
Kwang-hyun is one of three South Korean pitchers this season, along with Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays and Yang Hyeon-jong of the Texas Rangers. The Rangers hosted the Padres from April 9 to 11, but Yang was still on the Rangers' taxi squad at the time.
Kim faced the Padres in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series last year, and took a no-decision after giving up three earned runs on five hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.
The most recent pitcher-batter meeting between South Koreans took place on April 26, 2019, when Ryu, then pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, took on Kang Jung-ho of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kang went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in that game.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
