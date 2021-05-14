Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N.K. paper highlights nationwide support for farming amid rice-planting season
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Monday highlighted state-led efforts to support the farming sector amid a full-fledged rice-planting season as the country is striving to bolster grain production in the face of chronic food shortages.
"The Cabinet, ministries, central agencies and other party organizations are drawing up (relevant) plans as the whole country is striving to support the farming sector," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said.
"More energy is being injected into the party's leadership to provide materials at a right time and no matter what for the farming sector, a major striking frontline for socialistic economic development," the paper added.
N. Korea reports no coronavirus cases: WHO report
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has conducted coronavirus tests on around 26,000 people so far but found no infections, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday.
According to the WHO's weekly report on COVID-19, 751 North Koreans underwent virus tests from April 23-29, bringing the total number of tested citizens to 25,986 so far, but none were found to have been infected.
Of the 751 newly tested citizens, 139 people showed flu-like symptoms but all of them turned out to be those of acute respiratory illnesses, the report said.
N.K. pushes to improve efficiency of power production amid chronic shortage
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has stepped up efforts to produce and distribute electricity more efficiently, state media said Tuesday, amid a chronic power shortage and challenges in meeting the country's five-year economic goals.
Tongil Voice, a North Korean propaganda radio broadcast, said that the power transmission and distribution department in South Hamgyong Province has successfully established a database to introduce a geographic information system for improving efficiency in the province at the end of last month.
"The power transmission and distribution department in South Hamgyong Province is currently using the plan created using the database to prepare the necessary technology required in restructuring distribution lines efficiently within the province," it said.
N.K. paper warns against inflow of capitalistic culture into country
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Thursday for efforts to prevent capitalistic culture from seeping into the country, warning that otherwise, the country could fall "like a damp wall"
The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's ruling Worker's Party, made the appeal, saying that attempts to establish socialism in other countries failed due to the "invasion of capitalistic lifestyle."
"History teaches us a crucial lesson that a country can become vulnerable and eventually collapse like a damp wall regardless of its economic and defense power if we do not hold on to our own lifestyle," the paper said.
