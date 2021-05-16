S. Korea to release fishery product stockpiles to stabilize prices
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's oceans ministry said Sunday it plans to release 5,395 tons of reserved fishery products into the market through early June in an effort to stabilize their consumer prices.
The ministry said six types of fishery stockpiles will be released over the next three weeks amid growing concerns over supply shortages in off-season fishing.
The volume includes 3,185 tons of pollack and 832 tons of mackerel, along with other types of fish popular among South Koreans, such as belt fish and dried anchovies.
The ministry said the products will be sold at below 10 to 30 percent of their market prices.
