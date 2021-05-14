Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Meritz Securities Q1 net income up 106.8 pct. to 211.7 bln won

All News 15:37 May 14, 2021

SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- Meritz Securities Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 211.7 billion won (US$187.6 million), up 106.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 148.2 percent on-year to 284.6 billion won. Sales decreased 31.6 percent to 4.83 trillion won.
