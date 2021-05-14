Redeploying U.S. tactical nuclear weapons to S. Korea does little to deter N.K.: ex-White House official
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- Redeploying tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea does little to deter North Korea, a former White House official said Friday.
Jon Wolfsthal, former White House senior director for arms control and nonproliferation, made the remark during an online seminar, pointing out that such an idea will not bring the "reassurance" that South Koreans want.
"If the United States were to redeploy nuclear weapons to South Korea and have some kind of nuclear sharing operations like we do in Europe, does that deter North Korea any more than flying a B-52 from the United States over South Korea? I don't think so," Wolfsthal said in the forum co-hosted by the Sejong Institute and the Asia Pacific Leadership Network.
For Seoul, the issue of having nuclear weapons or bolstering nuclear deterrence against Pyongyang appears to be more of a "political" matter rather than a military problem, Wolfsthal said.
He went on to say that that kind of reassurance is possible when South Korea and the U.S. keep their alliance and relationship strong through close communication.
"What we really want to do is to make sure that the South Korean relationship with the United States and the United States' relationship with South Korea is so secure and so confident that North Korea can have no hope of trying to divide us from each other," Wolfsthal said.
Kim Jung-sup, a senior research fellow at the Sejong Institute and former deputy defense minister, also questioned the military efficiency of redeploying U.S. tactical nuclear weapons to the South.
"It can have a destabilizing effect in which the North can be compelled to take preemptive military action," he said, adding that the redeployment can also trigger China's protest and hurt any future denuclearization talks with North Korea.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
