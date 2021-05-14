KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyundai M&F INS 24,800 DN 150
Daesang 29,850 DN 850
GCH Corp 36,600 DN 250
LotteChilsung 166,500 UP 1,500
BoryungPharm 23,000 DN 50
L&L 14,000 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,400 UP 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 55,900 DN 1,100
LOTTE 37,450 DN 550
Shinsegae 308,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 301,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 82,400 DN 100
Binggrae 62,900 DN 1,100
Hyosung 102,500 0
NEXENTIRE 8,590 DN 80
CHONGKUNDANG 130,500 UP 1,500
SKNetworks 5,630 UP 140
ORION Holdings 17,950 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 23,400 DN 500
SK hynix 118,500 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 701,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 51,900 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 46,000 UP 700
SamsungF&MIns 212,500 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,700 UP 100
Kogas 32,150 UP 50
Hanwha 31,800 DN 1,050
DB HiTek 55,400 DN 2,200
CJ 107,500 DN 2,000
JWPHARMA 28,600 UP 200
LGInt 34,750 UP 150
AmoreG 74,700 DN 700
HyundaiMtr 229,000 DN 500
BukwangPharm 20,600 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,300 UP 2,100
Daewoong 35,250 DN 150
SamyangFood 95,500 DN 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,000 UP 750
CJ CheilJedang 454,000 DN 8,000
TaekwangInd 1,208,000 UP 8,000
