Hyundai M&F INS 24,800 DN 150

Daesang 29,850 DN 850

GCH Corp 36,600 DN 250

LotteChilsung 166,500 UP 1,500

BoryungPharm 23,000 DN 50

L&L 14,000 UP 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,400 UP 600

HYUNDAI STEEL 55,900 DN 1,100

LOTTE 37,450 DN 550

Shinsegae 308,000 UP 1,000

Nongshim 301,000 DN 1,500

SGBC 82,400 DN 100

Binggrae 62,900 DN 1,100

Hyosung 102,500 0

NEXENTIRE 8,590 DN 80

CHONGKUNDANG 130,500 UP 1,500

SKNetworks 5,630 UP 140

ORION Holdings 17,950 UP 50

DongkukStlMill 23,400 DN 500

SK hynix 118,500 UP 1,000

Youngpoong 701,000 DN 4,000

HyundaiEng&Const 51,900 UP 400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 46,000 UP 700

SamsungF&MIns 212,500 DN 2,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,700 UP 100

Kogas 32,150 UP 50

Hanwha 31,800 DN 1,050

DB HiTek 55,400 DN 2,200

CJ 107,500 DN 2,000

JWPHARMA 28,600 UP 200

LGInt 34,750 UP 150

AmoreG 74,700 DN 700

HyundaiMtr 229,000 DN 500

BukwangPharm 20,600 DN 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 66,300 UP 2,100

Daewoong 35,250 DN 150

SamyangFood 95,500 DN 2,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,000 UP 750

CJ CheilJedang 454,000 DN 8,000

TaekwangInd 1,208,000 UP 8,000

(MORE)