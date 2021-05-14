KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SSANGYONGCNE 7,610 0
KAL 29,300 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,240 DN 20
KCC 340,500 UP 5,000
SKBP 110,500 UP 2,500
LG Corp. 126,500 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 146,500 UP 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 120,000 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 41,200 DN 300
HITEJINRO 35,700 UP 350
Yuhan 63,300 UP 900
CJ LOGISTICS 170,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 68,500 DN 700
DL 85,100 UP 2,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,800 UP 150
KIA CORP. 82,600 UP 800
GS Retail 36,700 DN 150
Ottogi 547,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 39,250 UP 850
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,100 UP 100
SKC 129,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,300 0
POSCO 380,000 DN 3,500
SPC SAMLIP 87,900 DN 2,300
SAMSUNG SDS 180,500 UP 5,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,250 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 5,680 UP 220
DB INSURANCE 51,700 UP 100
SamsungElec 80,100 UP 1,600
NHIS 13,300 UP 300
SK Discovery 54,000 DN 100
LS 71,300 DN 900
GC Corp 352,500 DN 4,000
GS E&C 43,450 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,400 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 626,000 UP 24,000
KPIC 272,000 UP 4,500
NamsunAlum 3,795 DN 75
F&F 180,000 0
MERITZ SECU 4,880 UP 50
(MORE)
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
(2nd LD) Yellow dust covers most of Korea; fine dust warnings issued for over half of country
New cases above 700 for 2nd day as vaccinations again set to gather pace
(LEAD) S. Korea to emerge as No. 1 chip powerhouse with 510 tln-won investment by 2030
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine heads toward final approval in S. Korea
AstraZeneca vaccines for 417,500 people arrive in S. Korea