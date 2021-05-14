KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 92,600 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 66,600 DN 7,900
SamsungElecMech 164,500 UP 4,000
Hanssem 105,500 DN 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,600 UP 250
KSOE 148,500 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,050 UP 150
OCI 116,500 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 55,200 UP 100
KorZinc 459,000 DN 10,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,840 DN 50
SYC 65,700 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 88,900 DN 700
LG Innotek 195,500 UP 6,000
IS DONGSEO 64,600 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 282,500 DN 500
HMM 43,700 DN 750
HYUNDAI WIA 81,000 UP 1,600
KumhoPetrochem 244,000 UP 7,500
KEPCO 23,900 UP 150
Mobis 275,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,250 UP 1,000
HDC HOLDINGS 14,050 DN 150
S-1 79,900 UP 100
ZINUS 97,000 UP 1,900
S-Oil 96,100 UP 600
Hanchem 242,000 UP 10,000
DWS 43,250 UP 50
IBK 10,700 UP 50
DONGSUH 30,400 DN 550
SamsungEng 19,000 DN 350
SamsungSecu 44,400 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 20,750 DN 1,450
SKTelecom 317,000 UP 4,500
SNT MOTIV 61,800 UP 2,200
HyundaiElev 49,600 UP 900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,000 DN 150
Hanon Systems 16,000 UP 50
SK 270,000 UP 6,000
ShinpoongPharm 65,600 DN 600
(MORE)
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
(2nd LD) Yellow dust covers most of Korea; fine dust warnings issued for over half of country
New cases above 700 for 2nd day as vaccinations again set to gather pace
(LEAD) S. Korea to emerge as No. 1 chip powerhouse with 510 tln-won investment by 2030
AstraZeneca vaccines for 417,500 people arrive in S. Korea
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine heads toward final approval in S. Korea