KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 48,150 DN 700
Asiana Airlines 15,100 DN 100
COWAY 78,000 UP 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 114,500 DN 1,000
KT&G 82,300 UP 300
DHICO 12,300 DN 150
Doosanfc 39,450 UP 350
LG Display 22,000 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 23,000 UP 300
LG Uplus 14,800 DN 50
Kangwonland 25,950 UP 350
NAVER 342,500 UP 5,000
Kakao 109,000 DN 500
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 UP 650
NCsoft 831,000 DN 10,000
SAMSUNG CARD 33,600 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 84,900 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG C&T 140,000 UP 7,500
KT 31,000 DN 550
KIWOOM 126,500 UP 500
DSME 36,400 DN 1,200
PanOcean 6,870 DN 330
DSINFRA 10,400 DN 150
DWEC 7,400 UP 30
DongwonF&B 234,000 DN 6,000
KEPCO KPS 38,700 UP 700
LGH&H 1,521,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 854,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 40,100 DN 750
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL224500 UP3000
Celltrion 270,500 UP 5,500
LGELECTRONICS 148,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,600 UP 4,800
Huchems 21,950 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 147,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 91,100 0
KIH 106,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE Himart 40,050 DN 750
GS 48,250 UP 550
CJ CGV 27,700 UP 250
(MORE)
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
-
(2nd LD) Yellow dust covers most of Korea; fine dust warnings issued for over half of country
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
New cases above 700 for 2nd day as vaccinations again set to gather pace
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to emerge as No. 1 chip powerhouse with 510 tln-won investment by 2030
-
AstraZeneca vaccines for 417,500 people arrive in S. Korea
-
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine heads toward final approval in S. Korea