KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LIG Nex1 39,700 UP 1,050
Fila Holdings 53,700 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,100 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 186,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,900 DN 950
HANWHA LIFE 3,950 DN 265
AMOREPACIFIC 291,500 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 10,000 UP 170
SK Innovation 269,000 UP 11,000
POONGSAN 43,550 DN 1,350
KBFinancialGroup 57,600 DN 1,200
Hansae 27,550 UP 1,900
LG HAUSYS 104,000 0
Youngone Corp 47,100 UP 850
CSWIND 69,200 UP 100
GKL 16,950 UP 300
KOLON IND 60,400 UP 1,000
HanmiPharm 329,000 DN 18,500
BNK Financial Group 8,100 DN 60
emart 154,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY480 00 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 57,000 0
HANJINKAL 59,900 DN 100
DoubleUGames 64,500 DN 300
CUCKOO 134,500 UP 1,000
COSMAX 120,500 DN 2,500
MANDO 65,600 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 948,000 UP 82,000
INNOCEAN 59,300 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 49,300 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 20,350 DN 300
Netmarble 127,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S73400 DN1600
ORION 121,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,750 DN 150
BGF Retail 177,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 254,500 UP 4,500
HDC-OP 28,750 UP 150
WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 UP 50
HYBE 242,500 UP 2,000
(MORE)
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
-
(2nd LD) Yellow dust covers most of Korea; fine dust warnings issued for over half of country
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
New cases above 700 for 2nd day as vaccinations again set to gather pace
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to emerge as No. 1 chip powerhouse with 510 tln-won investment by 2030
-
AstraZeneca vaccines for 417,500 people arrive in S. Korea
-
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine heads toward final approval in S. Korea