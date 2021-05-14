Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
S. Korea considering ways to hold consultations with Japan on Fukushima water
SEOUL -- South Korea is considering ways to hold bilateral consultations with Japan on Tokyo's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the foreign ministry said Friday.
A local news outlet reported earlier that the two countries agreed to form a consultative group to exchange information and views on risks, verification and legal issues and other details related to the Fukushima water release.
-----------------
Moon seeks close teamwork with ruling party in his final year in office
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday emphasized the importance of close cooperation between his Cheong Wa Dae team and the ruling party in handling major policy issues during the remainder of his tenure.
Meeting with the leaders of the Democratic Party (DP) at Cheong Wa Dae, he recalled frequent rifts between South Korea's ruling parties and lame-duck presidents.
-----------------
Redeploying U.S. tactical nuclear weapons to S. Korea does little to deter N.K.: ex-White House official
SEOUL -- Redeploying tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea does little to deter North Korea, a former White House official said Friday.
Jon Wolfsthal, former White House senior director for arms control and nonproliferation, made the remark during an online seminar, pointing out that such an idea will not bring the "reassurance" that South Koreans want.
-----------------
S. Korea launches pilot operation of 119 rescue squad on Dokdo
SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday began a pilot operation of the 119 emergency rescue squad on Dokdo in order to better ensure the safety of the growing number of visitors to the easternmost islets.
The National 119 Rescue Headquarters sent one rescue worker and one paramedic to Dokdo in the East Sea to test-operate the Dokdo 119 Rescue Aid Squad, according to the Korean National Fire Agency and a ruling party lawmaker.
-----------------
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
SEOUL -- K-pop sensation BTS is featured on the cover of the latest issue of U.S. popular culture magazine Rolling Stone.
"BTS appears on our June cover," the magazine tweeted Thursday (local time), posting an interview with the septet as the cover story on its website.
-----------------
(LEAD) Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse
SEOUL -- A woman who abused her adopted daughter to death was sentenced to life in prison Friday in a fatal child abuse case that shocked the country.
The Seoul Southern District Court ruled that the woman, surnamed Jang, intentionally harmed her daughter, named Jung-in, dismissing her claim that the baby's death was an accident.
(END)
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
-
(2nd LD) Yellow dust covers most of Korea; fine dust warnings issued for over half of country
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
New cases above 700 for 2nd day as vaccinations again set to gather pace
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to emerge as No. 1 chip powerhouse with 510 tln-won investment by 2030
-
AstraZeneca vaccines for 417,500 people arrive in S. Korea
-
S. Korea expresses concerns over Israel-Palestine conflict