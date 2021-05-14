USFK allows fully vaccinated personnel to remove masks on bases
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) on Friday lifted mask-wearing requirements on its installations for personnel who are fully vaccinated and for whom at least two weeks have passed since getting their final shot.
But, USFK affiliated personnel will still have to wear masks in accordance with South Korean laws and guidelines, and continue to comply with disease control authorities' guidance regarding areas where masks must be worn, including buses, trains and airplanes.
"Effective immediately, fully vaccinated USFK affiliated personnel who are at least two weeks beyond their final dose of an FDA/KDCA authorized vaccine are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors on USFK installations in alignment with the DoD's new policy," the USFK said in an announcement posted on its website.
DoD stands for the U.S. Department of Defense. FDA and KDC stand for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
The USFK added that personnel who are not fully vaccinated will continue to follow all applicable USFK guidance on mask wearing.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen tops Japanese music chart, set for Japan debut
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
New cases above 700 for 2nd day as vaccinations again set to gather pace
-
S. Korea expresses concerns over Israel-Palestine conflict
-
(LEAD) Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse
-
Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse