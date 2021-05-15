Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Income-led growth trapped in growth theory cause for failure of economic policies' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon asks ruling party to take leading role in making policies, Song's real estate vision gets push (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon highlights ties of ruling party, presidential office; Song says policies should reflect party's opinion (Donga llbo)
-- U.S. takes mask off; Washington to discuss vaccine aid to S. Korea (Segye Times)
-- U.S. says 'Goodbye masks' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. to discuss sharing vaccine with S. Korea as top agenda (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Regional agricultural cooperatives behind speculators (Hankyoreh)
-- Song says party should take lead, Moon says two should become one; presidential office, ruling party at odds (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Progressive economists criticize Moon's economic policies (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Companies facing shortages in timber (Korea Economic Daily)
