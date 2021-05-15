Korean-language dailies

-- 'Income-led growth trapped in growth theory cause for failure of economic policies' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon asks ruling party to take leading role in making policies, Song's real estate vision gets push (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon highlights ties of ruling party, presidential office; Song says policies should reflect party's opinion (Donga llbo)

-- U.S. takes mask off; Washington to discuss vaccine aid to S. Korea (Segye Times)

-- U.S. says 'Goodbye masks' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. to discuss sharing vaccine with S. Korea as top agenda (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Regional agricultural cooperatives behind speculators (Hankyoreh)

-- Song says party should take lead, Moon says two should become one; presidential office, ruling party at odds (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Progressive economists criticize Moon's economic policies (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Companies facing shortages in timber (Korea Economic Daily)

