Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 15, 2021
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/19 Rain 60
Incheon 22/17 Rain 60
Suwon 23/18 Rain 60
Cheongju 24/19 Rain 70
Daejeon 24/19 Rain 70
Chuncheon 25/17 Rain 60
Gangneung 20/15 Rain 30
Jeonju 26/19 Rain 70
Gwangju 24/19 Rain 60
Jeju 28/21 Rain 30
Daegu 23/18 Rain 60
Busan 21/18 Rain 70
(END)
