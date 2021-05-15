Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 15, 2021

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/19 Rain 60

Incheon 22/17 Rain 60

Suwon 23/18 Rain 60

Cheongju 24/19 Rain 70

Daejeon 24/19 Rain 70

Chuncheon 25/17 Rain 60

Gangneung 20/15 Rain 30

Jeonju 26/19 Rain 70

Gwangju 24/19 Rain 60

Jeju 28/21 Rain 30

Daegu 23/18 Rain 60

Busan 21/18 Rain 70

(END)

