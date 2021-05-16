Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 16, 2021
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/20 Rain 70
Incheon 20/17 Rain 70
Suwon 22/19 Rain 60
Cheongju 24/20 Rain 70
Daejeon 23/21 Rain 70
Chuncheon 19/19 Rain 80
Gangneung 17/16 Rain 80
Jeonju 24/21 Rain 70
Gwangju 22/21 Rain 70
Jeju 28/21 Rain 60
Daegu 25/20 Rain 70
Busan 21/20 Rain 80
(END)
