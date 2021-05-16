Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 16, 2021

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/20 Rain 70

Incheon 20/17 Rain 70

Suwon 22/19 Rain 60

Cheongju 24/20 Rain 70

Daejeon 23/21 Rain 70

Chuncheon 19/19 Rain 80

Gangneung 17/16 Rain 80

Jeonju 24/21 Rain 70

Gwangju 22/21 Rain 70

Jeju 28/21 Rain 60

Daegu 25/20 Rain 70

Busan 21/20 Rain 80

