Hyundai signs deal to export 500 Palisade SUVs to Congo
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Sunday it has signed a deal with the Democratic Republic of Congo to export 500 Palisade sport utility vehicles as part of its export diversification strategy.
Of the 500 Palisades, Hyundai shipped 250 units to the African country on Saturday, with the remaining 250 set to be delivered in late July, the company said in a statement.
The export volume is sharply up from 45 vehicles the company exported to the central African country last year, it said.
Hyundai expects the Palisade shipments to help it enter the central African markets that are dominated by Toyota Motor Corp. and other Japanese brands.
Most of the Palisade SUVs will be used for business purposes in Congolese public organizations, the statement said.
The maker of the Sonata sedan and the Santa Fe SUV has made efforts to build a presence in the Africa and Middle East markets, such as by exporting the Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell electric car and the Elec-city hydrogen bus to Saudi Arabia in September.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen tops Japanese music chart, set for Japan debut
-
S. Korea's tidal flats deferred in world heritage preliminary review
-
Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse
-
S. Korea aims to fully normalize offline classes in H2: PM
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
(LEAD) Adoptive mother given life sentence for fatal child abuse
-
(LEAD) New cases fall below 700; cluster infections, travelers strain virus fight