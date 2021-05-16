Military reports 23 new COVID-19 cases in border county of Cheorwon
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- Twenty-three more Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus at a military base in the border town of Cheorwon, authorities said Sunday.
The latest cases have raised the total caseload at the base to 26 since a soldier was confirmed to have contracted the virus Saturday after returning from vacation, according to health authorities in Gangwon Province.
Two more were confirmed with the virus the same day after all military personnel at the base were tested, and 23 additional cases were reported Sunday.
Health authorities are tracking the patients' route of infection and conducting testing on the family members of officers living off-base.
Nationwide, South Korea added 610 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the total caseload to 131,671.
