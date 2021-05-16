Wife of Belgian ambassador to avoid assault charges due to diplomatic immunity
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- Having been probed over assault allegations, the wife of Belgian Ambassador to South Korea Peter Lescouhier will avoid assault charges due to diplomatic immunity.
The spouse faced police questioning on May 6 over allegations that she slapped a clothing store employee in the face and another staff in the back of her head early last month.
Yongsan Police Station in central Seoul, which has been investigating the case, said Sunday that the ambassador's wife said she would exercise her diplomatic immunity.
Following the incident, captured on the surveillance camera at the shop, the wife was hospitalized with a stroke and was discharged on April 23. Amb. Lescouhier said she would cooperate with the police investigation.
However, she has decided not to waive her immunity under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which ties the hands of South Korean authorities.
(END)
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
S. Korea's tidal flats deferred in world heritage preliminary review
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen tops Japanese music chart, set for Japan debut
-
S. Korea's tidal flats deferred in world heritage preliminary review
-
S. Korea aims to fully normalize offline classes in H2: PM
-
New cases in 600s for 2nd day amid vaccination campaign
-
(3rd LD) New cases fall below 700; cluster infections, travelers strain virus fight
-
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea's biennial integrated defense drill
-
Heavy rain expected early on Sunday morning in greater Seoul