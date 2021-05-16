Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Late goal keeps Ulsan in 2nd place in K League

All News 19:47 May 16, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- A late equalizer by Seol Young-woo helped Ulsan Hyundai FC walk away with a 1-1 draw against Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the K League 1 on Sunday, a result that barely kept them in second place.

Uros Djeric opened the scoring for Suwon at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in the fourth minute. But the visitors couldn't hold on, as Seol netted the tying goal in the 84th minute.

Jung Sang-bin of Suwon Samsung Bluewings (L) and Seol Young-woo of Ulsan Hyundai FC react to a 1-1 draw in their clubs' K League 1 match at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on May 16, 2021. (Yonhap)

Ulsan now have 27 points, two behind Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. Suwon, who would've moved into second place with a victory, instead remained in third place with 26 points.

Both clubs are undefeated in their past five matches: a win and four draws for Ulsan, and three wins and two draws for Suwon.

The surging Daegu FC are hot on the trail, after winning a club-record sixth straight match earlier in the day.

A 2-1 victory over Jeju United gave Daegu 25 points, one behind Suwon and two back of Ulsan, with a match in hand on both teams.

Jeong Seung-won of Daegu FC (R) is congratulated by teammate Cesinha after scoring a goal against Jeju United in a K League 1 match at Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, on May 16, 2021, in this photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Daegu also handed Jeju their season-worst third straight loss.

Kim Jin-hyuk and Jeong Seung-won were the goal scorers for Daegu, who stayed four points clear of Pohang Steelers.

On Saturday, Incheon United defeated Gwangju FC 2-1 to jump from 10th to seventh in the table with 18 points. Gwangju remained in last place with 13 points.

Gangwon FC and Suwon FC had a scoreless draw on Saturday.

Stefan Mugosa of Incheon United (C) is in action against Gwangju FC during a K League 1 match at Incheon Football Stadium in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, on May 15, 2021, in this photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

