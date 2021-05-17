Korean-language dailies

-- Employment rate among young people in 20s, 30s stays low amid improving economic indicators (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon, Biden expected to discuss COVID-19 vaccines, chip shortage (Kookmin Daily)

-- 9 in 10 single households aged 40 and older in Seoul own no homes (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't mulls exempting those who purchase homes for first time from acquisition taxes (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party considers raising loan-to-value ratio to 90 pct (Segye Times)

-- Card loans exceed 30 tln won in 2020 amid pandemic (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul, Tokyo likely to discuss Fukushima wastewater release (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Young environmentalists raise voice to tackle climate change (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't aims to vaccinate 13 mln people by June (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Kakao messaging app top creation of S. Korea in 21st century: invention association (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Construction firms hampered by lack of steel bars amid recovering demand (Korea Economic Daily)

