Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- Employment rate among young people in 20s, 30s stays low amid improving economic indicators (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon, Biden expected to discuss COVID-19 vaccines, chip shortage (Kookmin Daily)
-- 9 in 10 single households aged 40 and older in Seoul own no homes (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't mulls exempting those who purchase homes for first time from acquisition taxes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party considers raising loan-to-value ratio to 90 pct (Segye Times)
-- Card loans exceed 30 tln won in 2020 amid pandemic (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul, Tokyo likely to discuss Fukushima wastewater release (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Young environmentalists raise voice to tackle climate change (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't aims to vaccinate 13 mln people by June (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Kakao messaging app top creation of S. Korea in 21st century: invention association (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Construction firms hampered by lack of steel bars amid recovering demand (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Talks on vaccine support likely at U.S.-Korea summit (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul, Tokyo likely to form consultative body on Fukushima wastewater release (Korea Herald)
-- Vaccines, chips, NK to top agenda for S. Korea-US summit (Korea Times)
