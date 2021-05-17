S. Korea purchases hydrogen powered-drones for pilot operation
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The arms procurement agency said Monday it has signed a deal to purchase hydrogen powered-drones for a pilot operation at the Air Force to boost the military's surveillance capabilities.
Under the 831 million won (US$737,000) contract with Doosan Mobility Innovation Inc., the drones will be delivered to the military by November after six months of production and inspection, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.
The hydrogen fuel cell-propelled drones have a greater flight time compared to battery-propelled drones and are equipped with low-noise and low-vibration technologies, allowing the military to carry out surveillance operations with lower risk of being detected, officials said.
The purchase deal was made under the government's "rapid acquisition process," which aims to swiftly bring competitive items in the private sector to the military to maximize the use of innovative technologies and better respond to changing security circumstances.
"We expect this project to become a starting point for the establishment of hydrogen-related infrastructure, and the energy to be used as a power source for various other weapons systems, such as large-sized drones and armored vehicles," an official said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
S. Korea's tidal flats deferred in world heritage preliminary review
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen tops Japanese music chart, set for Japan debut
-
Crane driver dies after overhead crane falls at cement factory
-
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea's biennial integrated defense drill
-
(LEAD) New cases in 600s for 2nd day amid vaccination campaign
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to avoid assault charges due to diplomatic immunity
-
New cases in 600s for 2nd day amid vaccination campaign