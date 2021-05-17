Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:17 May 17, 2021
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/15 Rain 60
Incheon 18/14 Rain 60
Suwon 18/15 Rain 60
Cheongju 19/16 Rain 60
Daejeon 18/16 Rain 60
Chuncheon 18/14 Rain 60
Gangneung 16/13 Rain 70
Jeonju 18/16 Rain 30
Gwangju 19/16 Rain 60
Jeju 20/17 Cloudy 30
Daegu 19/16 Rain 80
Busan 19/17 Rain 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
S. Korea's tidal flats deferred in world heritage preliminary review
Most Saved
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen tops Japanese music chart, set for Japan debut
-
Crane driver dies after overhead crane falls at cement factory
-
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea's biennial integrated defense drill
-
(LEAD) New cases in 600s for 2nd day amid vaccination campaign
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to avoid assault charges due to diplomatic immunity
-
New cases in 600s for 2nd day amid vaccination campaign