Monday's weather forecast

May 17, 2021

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/15 Rain 60

Incheon 18/14 Rain 60

Suwon 18/15 Rain 60

Cheongju 19/16 Rain 60

Daejeon 18/16 Rain 60

Chuncheon 18/14 Rain 60

Gangneung 16/13 Rain 70

Jeonju 18/16 Rain 30

Gwangju 19/16 Rain 60

Jeju 20/17 Cloudy 30

Daegu 19/16 Rain 80

Busan 19/17 Rain 60

