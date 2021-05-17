S. Korea to take timely steps amid inflation woe-sparked market volatility
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday it will take timely action to stabilize the financial market if needed, as market volatility could further increase over growing U.S. inflation concerns.
The finance ministry said the global financial market has showed stabilizing movements since April, but market volatility has recently risen amid global inflation worries.
"The government plans to take timely steps when needed, as market fluctuations could increase if market players' inflation expectations sharply change or the Federal Reserve may fail to communicate with the market," the ministry said in a statement on an economy-related meeting.
The ministry said it will continue consultations with the U.S. government over foreign exchange rates and other economic policies.
Global inflation fears mounted after the U.S. said last week its consumer prices shot up 4.2 percent on-year in April, the fastest in 13 years.
South Korea's financial market sank Thursday on concerns that the Fed may raise the policy rate sooner than expected amid inflation risks.
The country's benchmark stock index, the KOSPI, declined 39.55 points, or 1.25 percent, to end at 3,122.11, the third straight session of falls. The Korean currency closed at 1,129.30 won per U.S. dollar, down 4.60 won from the previous day.
South Korea's central bank is widely expected to be under pressure to raise its key rate if the Fed begins to tighten its easy monetary policy. A wider gap between the two nations' interest rates could spark capital outflows here.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) froze its key interest rate at a record low of 0.5 percent in April amid a flare-up in COVID-19 cases.
Minutes from the latest policy meeting showed BOK policymakers assessed that it is too early to discuss normalizing accommodative monetary steps, but they also voiced concerns about an uptick in consumer inflation.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
