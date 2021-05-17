Seoul shares open higher on eased inflation worries
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Monday, driven by retail buying amid eased concerns over post-pandemic inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 4.57 points, or 0.14 percent, to 3,157.89 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The local index traded higher after a slump the previous week, tracking a sharp rise on Wall Street on Friday as investors shrugged off worries over inflation and rising commodity prices.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics inched up 0.12 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.84 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver gained 1.31 percent, and rival Kakao added 0.92 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 1.17 percent, and electric vehicle battery maker Samsung SDI moved up 1.44 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics declined 4.54 percent, while top automaker Hyundai Motor remained unchanged.
The local currency was trading at 1,129.2 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.6 won from the previous session's close.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
S. Korea's tidal flats deferred in world heritage preliminary review
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen tops Japanese music chart, set for Japan debut
-
Crane driver dies after overhead crane falls at cement factory
-
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea's biennial integrated defense drill
-
(LEAD) New cases in 600s for 2nd day amid vaccination campaign
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to avoid assault charges due to diplomatic immunity
-
New cases in 600s for 2nd day amid vaccination campaign