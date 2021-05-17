(LEAD) Military reports 4 new coronavirus cases
(ATTN: ADDS ministry spokesman's remarks in paras 5-6; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Three Army soldiers and an airman have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Monday.
The three soldiers based in Yangju, just north of Seoul, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 while in quarantine after a virus case was reported at their base, according to the ministry.
The airman, based in the eastern city of Gangneung, was found to be infected while away from his base on vacation.
An Army unit in the border county of Cheorwon where 27 service members have tested positive in cluster infections reported no additional case so far.
"We have shut down the base and completed putting those who had contact with the confirmed patients into isolation," ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan said during a regular press briefing. "We will take follow-up measures once the epidemiological survey is wrapped up."
Boo said the ministry has no plans to tighten its restriction on troops' vacationing as of now.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 890.
Nationwide, South Korea added 619 new cases Monday, bringing the total caseload to 132,290.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to make guest appearance on 'Friends' special
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen tops Japanese music chart, set for Japan debut
-
Crane driver dies after overhead crane falls at cement factory
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to avoid assault charges due to diplomatic immunity
-
New cases in 600s for 3rd day as cluster infections continue
-
(LEAD) New cases in 600s for 2nd day amid vaccination campaign
-
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea's biennial integrated defense drill