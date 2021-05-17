DP chief hopes upcoming Moon-Biden summit can allay jitters over vaccine procurement
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) voiced hope Monday that the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit can help resolve various bilateral issues, including Seoul's COVID-19 vaccine procurement.
"I expect that momentum can be created by the historic South Korea-U.S. summit to relieve the (Korean) people's anxieties over vaccine issues, (foment) cooperation on semiconductors and a joint response to climate change, and resolve North Korean issues," DP Chairman Song Young-gil said during a meeting of the supreme party council.
"I have expectations that President Moon (Jae-in) and President (Joe) Biden will build personal trust between them and produce various results concerning the South Korea-U.S. relationship," Song noted.
The chairman also added that he "expects" progress on the issue of turning South Korea into an "Asian production base" for COVID-19 vaccines.
His remarks came as Moon and Biden are set to hold their first in-person meeting in Washington on Friday.
The meeting is widely expected to draw on a range of top priority issues, including, most notably, Seoul's efforts for early procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the Biden administration's new North Korea policy.
Seoul earlier proposed a vaccine swap arrangement with Washington, under which the U.S. would first provide COVID-19 vaccines to South Korea from its stockpile and later get paid back in vaccines.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
BTS to make guest appearance on 'Friends' special
-
BTS company Hybe unveils music museum dedicated to fans, artists
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
BTS becomes first all-Asian act to front Rolling Stone in magazine's history
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen tops Japanese music chart, set for Japan debut
-
Crane driver dies after overhead crane falls at cement factory
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to avoid assault charges due to diplomatic immunity
-
New cases in 600s for 3rd day as cluster infections continue
-
With pregnant wife, role model looking on, Lee Kyoung-hoon delivers memorable PGA win
-
(LEAD) New cases in 600s for 2nd day amid vaccination campaign